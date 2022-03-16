Driver shot on Southfield Freeway in Dearborn; police seek information

Police are investigating a freeway shooting after a victim said he was shot while driving on the Southfield Freeway on Tuesday.

The victim told police he was driving a Dodge Charger south in the center lane of the freeway near Oakwood in Dearborn at 9:10 p.m. when someone in a white Chrysler pulled up next to him. According to police, a passenger in the Chrysler started shooting at the Charger driver.

The victim's arm was grazed. He was taken to Beaumont Oakwood for treatment. His vehicle was also hit.

Police said a gun was found in the victim's vehicle. A motive is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-287-5000.