Driver shot on Southfield Freeway in Dearborn; police seek information
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Police are investigating a freeway shooting after a victim said he was shot while driving on the Southfield Freeway on Tuesday.
The victim told police he was driving a Dodge Charger south in the center lane of the freeway near Oakwood in Dearborn at 9:10 p.m. when someone in a white Chrysler pulled up next to him. According to police, a passenger in the Chrysler started shooting at the Charger driver.
The victim's arm was grazed. He was taken to Beaumont Oakwood for treatment. His vehicle was also hit.
Police said a gun was found in the victim's vehicle. A motive is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-287-5000.