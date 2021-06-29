Drivers struggle to get their cars back after flooding, why it's so hot, resources for flood victims

It only took hours for enough rain to fall to damage hundreds of homes and affect the livelihoods of thousands of people. But cleaning up will take much longer.

In Dearborn, state Rep. Abdullah Hamoud compartmentalized the issues. "Address the immediate concern - how can people get water out of their basement and pull the waste out?"

Evidence of that process now litters the streets of Dearborn. Piles six feet high of damaged toys and water-soaked clothes awaited to be picked up and thrown out after flooding submerged the basements of houses in the city.

There was a similar story in Detroit's Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood, which is no stranger to flooding. They see waterlogged basements every year.

But that hasn't deterred the anger from many fed up with the same disaster striking every year.

"When is the city going to do something about the infrastructure of our water department? and they tell us a pump failed. That’s not doing us any good. Not at all," Jacqueline Richmond said.

"I've been crying all day, I'm sorry. I'm just really emotional right now because this is just terrible and the city don't seem to care." Many see shades of 2014 flooding when days of constant rain flooded tens of thousands of homes in Metro Detroit.

The city acknowledged the problem Monday, but warned residents that no sewerage system is designed to handle the amount of rain that fell in one night like last Friday.

"This was a global warming issue that caused a capacity issue that has to be fixed," said Gary Brown, the head of Detroit's Water and Sewerage Department.

Some refuge from the flooding will come in the next few years in the form of $800 million in system improvements. That includes a stormwater project in Rouge Park.

But as for immediate refuge, emergency resources are available to victims.

In Dearborn, Gleaners Food Bank will be offering supplies to residents from 9 a.m. to noon at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center. That's located at 15801 Michigan Avenue.

There are other resources available as well. An emergency hotline has been set up with Detroit a 313-267-8000. The Red Cross has shelter options in Detroit at the Butzel Family Center and in Ann Arbor at Pioneer High School.

People can also call 2-1-1, the state's emergency hotline that helps residents get connected to necessary resources.

Why are people struggling to get their vehicles back after flooding?

If the mere presence of floodwaters wasn't enough to stress residents out after this weekend, then struggles with the towing companies in trying to get their cars back after they were abandoned on the freeway will surely do it.

Several residents are having trouble getting their vehicles back. Some are waiting hours and paying hundreds of dollars to get them out of tow yards.

The prices differ because police agencies that had the cars towed charge different prices. If you are having an issue with what you are being charged, contact the police agency that had your vehicle towed to work out the fee with them.

If you do not have your registration, title, and driver's license, it will take you more time to get your vehicle back. A declared State of Emergency will open up government resources to helping recoup some of those costs, however.

Detroit weighs rule changes for big rigs

The city of Detroit is considering writing ordinances that regulate where semi-truck traffic can drive, idle, and other rules. With the construction of the Gordie Howe Bridge underway, capacity for big rigs driving in the city will increase.

That worries residents that have dealt with the inconvenience of trucks driving by their homes on local streets for years. Loud noises at night, cracks in their home's foundation, and pollutants emitted into the atmosphere are all contributors to public health concerns.

But trucking in Detroit has a cultural, as well as economic place in the city. Many residents make money as small business people who own their own truck For many of Hispanic descent, it's got almost religious significance.

How the city decides on what the new routes and rules look like remains to be seen. A consulting company made the first attempt at it. Here's what people think of the potential new rules.

Explaining the Midwest's relentless humidity

It's been a grueling few weeks of consistent heat and humidity that refuses to leave Michigan's atmosphere. In fact, it's a system across the Midwest. And there is little evidence in the forecast that things will lighten up in the next few days.

FOX 2's Derek Kevra took a stab at explaining why we're all sweating outside our homes, or inside in the non-air-conditioned homes. Think of it like a pot of water boiling on the stove. If there's pasta inside, then a lid is likely covering things to seal in that moisture. Take the lid off and the moisture will dissipate.

A similar lid is floating over Detroit - a segment of our atmosphere. It's full of water from the oceans and the Gulf of Mexico. And more is being added from a southern wind carrying that moisture north. The lid, which is built up by a strong high pressure system that causes hot air to rise, is holding it there.

And as that lid refuses to move, it pushes more of that moisture from the oceans back down, creating compressional heating, which makes things even warmer. The bad news is a cold front needed to lift the lid off the region isn't expected for a while.

President Biden coming to Traverse City

President Joe Biden and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be in Traverse City on Saturday to celebrate the country's progress against COVID-19.

Biden is traveling around the United States as part of the "America's Back Together" tour.

Saturday is the first day of the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City. The annual event that draws crowds up north was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

More details about the president's visit are expected later.

What else we're watching

An incredible scene unfolded at Michigan's Pictured Rocks recently when part of the cliffside plummeted into Lake Superior. Footage caught the remarkable and destructive scene. The coin shortage is drawing some interesting marketing techniques, including a ‘Quarters for Cannabis’ promotion by The Greenhouse of Walled Lake. Starting this week, the dispensary will accept rolls of quarters for payment. A new concept for Rose O'Grady's in Ferndale is coming after the owners announced the popular restaurant would be closing. The state reported 310 cases of COVID-19 over three days - coming out to just over 100 cases a day. That's the lowest average the state has seen since its started reporting daily totals when the pandemic began. The Benny Napoleon Classic, scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled due to severe rain.

Daily Forecast

Another round of brutal heat and humidity will be here Tuesday, this time with temperatures climbing into the 90s. Residents should also be prepared for localized flooding and stronger wind gusts this afternoon and evening.

Biden supports federal investigation into Florida condo collapse

President Joe Biden would back a federal investigation to determine what caused a condo to collapse in Surfside, Florida last Thursday, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

As of Monday, 10 people have been confirmed dead. More than 150 people remain missing. "He does believe there should be an investigation," Psaki told reporters Monday. "Certainly, we want to plan for a constructive role we can play with federal resources in getting to the bottom of it and preventing it from happening in the future."

Psaki added that there are no immediate plans for Biden to visit Florida but he will remain updated on the tragedy.