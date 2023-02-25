DTE Outage: 260k still without power - here's expected restoration

Over 260,000 customers are reported without power Saturday as of 11:26 a.m. with more than 4,000 DTE line workers and out-of-state crews working on restorations.

DTE says their Storm Response Team has restored power to more than 300,000 customers affected by this week's ice storm. They expect to have 75% of affected customers restored by the end of the day today and the vast majority of customers restored by the end of the day Sunday.

They also asked people to avoid any downed power lines. In one tragic occurrence late Wednesday, a family lost two pet dogs who came into contact with a downed wire.

"If you are without power due to this week’s ice storm, an estimated time for your restoration is available by clicking Check Outage Status below. Please be safe and remember to stay at least 25 feet from any downed power lines — assume they are live and dangerous."

MORE: Saturday morning snowfall in Southeast Michigan; 1 to 2 inches

According to DTE's map, the highest outage concentrations in Southeast Michigan remain in southern Oakland County, eastern Wayne County, and in and around Ann Arbor in Washtenaw County.

How to check DTE's outage map

DTE is tracking the outages with its outage map that updates as power outages are reported. Find the DTE Energy map here.

DTE services much of Southeast Michigan and tracks outages based throughout the area. On the company's page, it will enclose businesses and residents in different shades. Purple indicates 99 or fewer customers without power, green is 100-500, yellow is 501-1,500, orange is 1,501 to 2,500, and red is 2,501 or more.

More: How to apply for reimbursement from DTE, Consumers Energy

On the outage map, you can search by address to see if there's an outage in your neighborhood. If you're experiencing an outage and it's not listed on DTE's site, you can report it by clicking ‘report outage’.

Also on DTE's map, you can report a downed power line, review the status of your outage, which includes when it will be estimated to be restored.