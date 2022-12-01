Own a piece of Eastern Market Brewing Co. as brewery launches investment campaign

article

Ever wanted to own part of a local brewery?

Eastern Market Brewing Co. has launched an investment campaign to help grow self-distribution, expand the new Royal Oak self-serve taproom, and kick off a project to build out the Detroit location.

The goal is to raise $1 million, and buying equity means you own a piece of EMBC, its sister brewery the Ferndale Project, its production facility in Royal Oak, and the self-serve Lincoln Tap.

"Having recently celebrated five years, we’ve been doing a lot of thinking about what the next five years will look like," said Dayne Bartscht, the managing partner of Eastern Market Brewing Co. "The table is set for a successful 2023. Our spaces are locked in, we have the brewing capacity to grow, and most importantly, a dream team ready to roll."

Eastern Market Brewing produces its own beer and sells and delivers beer to local retailers. According to the brewery, its self-distribution scale is the largest in the state, with room to grow.

Read Next: Schoolcraft Brewery screening 'Great Beer State Documentary'

"Our self-distribution model allows us to own the supply chain. By hand-delivering products, the customer experience we cultivate in our taprooms extends to our retailers. We ensure better quality when compared to our competitors, and we also take home a higher margin," said Pauline Knighton-Prueter, the vice president of sales and marketing. "With this investment, self-distribution will continue to see 50% growth year-over-year and further expand the visibility of our beer brands."

In addition to increasing distribution, money will be used to expand the popular and often packed Lincoln Tap, which is on the front of the 16,000-square-foot production facility. EMBC also wants to develop more of its Detroit space, which includes a second floor that could be used as a private event space and a rooftop that overlooks downtown.

"So far, we’ve been focused on building and growing. Some of this was at our own design, like our Ferndale Project location, but much was forced on us to adapt and survive the pandemic. We’ve come to a point in the life of our businesses that we want to capitalize on our foundation," Bartscht said. "This investment will allow us to continue our growth, but on our terms. We’re in a strong position to quickly become the largest independent craft brewery in Michigan."

Read more Michigan beer news here.

The lowest investment level is $500, with perks offered depending on how much you give.

A $500 contribution gets you an invitation to the annual owners' party the brewery plans to throw. Invest $1,875, and you'll get a special mug. A $3,750 investment gets you a lifetime membership to the Parade mug club. Make a $7,500 investment, and you can brew beer with the brewers. Invest $15,000 and get a year of beer for free.

The brewery offered a chance to develop a beer that will be sold and a seat on the board, but those have been claimed by people making investments of $60,000 or more and $120,000 or more, respectively.

Invest in Eastern Market Brewing Co. here.