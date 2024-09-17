Eastern Market shooting vigil • Trump, Vance visiting Michigan • What led to fatal liquor store crash

A crowd gathered Monday night at Eastern Market to remember one of two men killed at a Lions tailgate on Sunday.

Video from the scene showed a fight at Shed 6 after the football game. Rayshawn Palmer, 40, can be seen walking over to apparently break up the fight. That's when a single shot was fired.

Sources said the bullet hit one man, who can be seen in the video holding a pistol, and hit Palmer. Both men died.

Loved ones packed the area where Palmer lost his life as they mourned the man they described as the life of the party.

"This is what Ray wanted. Ray was an outgoing person, he loved to entertain, he loved the party scene," his brother Jermaine Little said.

Palmer's sister, Delly, said her brother was always protecting his family.

"His protection, he protected his family (and it looked like he was trying to do that) he protected strangers, too," she said.

Featured article

Trump, Vance visiting Michigan today

Former President Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance will both be in Michigan on Tuesday as they push to win the swing state.

Trump is planning to speak at a town hall in Flint at 7 p.m.

The mid-Michigan city is the furthest north Trump has visited in Michigan this election cycle. The town hall will be hosted by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who previously worked as Trump's press secretary during his first term.

Genesee County, where Flint is based, is a key district in mid-Michigan and represents a swing district with an open race for Congress. Many rate the race a toss-up and could serve as a key constituency to help tip Michigan blue or red.

Vance will be on the other side of the state earlier in the day. He's scheduled to speak in Sparta at 1:30 p.m. The event is open to the public, but sign-up has closed to attend.

Featured article

Drunk driver causes fatal airborne crash

A fatal crash at a Detroit liquor store was the result of a drunk driver pulling in front of a speeding driver, police said Monday.

Late Sunday, 19-year-old Tayveon Jackson-Mathews was driving on Gratiot when a drunk driver in a BMW pulled in front of him, causing him to swerve into Prince Liquor.

Jackson-Matthews and a woman in his car were killed. Another young woman in the Charger was hurt.

"It’s a terrible situation," Detroit Police Deputy Chief Kari Sloan said. "The vehicle was traveling way too fast and the driver of the BMW (the car that hit him) was intoxicated, so we know that those two things combined is very deadly."

Jackson-Matthews said it still feels like his son will pull up to his home.

"In no way, shape, or form am I trying to paint the picture to say my child was an angel. He was a young man who was living life. And it’s sad to say that he got caught up in the moment of living life," Burks said.

Featured article

Neighbor charged with former cop 2 years ago

More than two years after former Detroit police officer Stefon Hodo was killed and dumped in a park, his neighbor is paying charges.

Erik Davis, 30, allegedly killed Hodo after an argument in late June 2022. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, after the murder, Davis moved Hodo's body to another location and then broke into Hodo's home to steal his car and handgun. A few days later, the prosecutor said Davis drove to another location and shot at a 39-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man.

Davis was originally arrested in July 2022, shortly after Hodo's death.

He was charged this week with first-degree murder, first-degree home invasion, discharge of a firearm in or at a building, discharge of a firearm in or at a building causing serious impairment, felon in possession of a firearm, and three counts of felony firearm.

Featured article

Voter Registration Day

With only seven weeks until the election, the push to get people registered to vote is increasing.

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.

This November, voters will decide on the president, along with local races. In Michigan, there are three primary options for casting a ballot - early, by mail, or in-person on election day. The state has worked to make voting easier by stretching out the window when people can cast their vote.

But before that can happen, individuals must register to vote in their city or township. The Michigan Secretary of State encourages everyone to register as soon as possible to ensure there are no issues by the time someone votes.

If someone isn't registered to vote, they can do so online, in person, or by mail if there are more than 15 days before the election. They can do so at this link.

Learn more about registering to vote.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

The dry, warm stretch continues with another 80-degree September day.

What else we're watching

Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested following raids, human trafficking investigation

Hip-hop legend Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was taken into federal custody in New York City Monday evening.

"Earlier this evening, federal agents arrested Sean Combs, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY," said Nicholas Biase, Chief of Public Affairs for the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. "We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time."

"We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office," Marc Agnifilo, Combs' lawyer said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

In March, Diddy's LA and Miami homes were raided by federal authorities, amid numerous allegations of sexual assault.