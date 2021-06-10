Eastpointe student charged with assault with intent to murder after June 1 stabbing
EASTPOINTE, Mich. - A suburban Detroit high school student has been charged as an adult in the stabbing of another student inside a classroom.
The 15-year-old was arraigned Wednesday on one count of assault with intent to murder, according to the Macomb County prosecutor’s office.
Bond was set at $500,000.
The stabbing occurred June 1 at Eastpointe High School. The victim also is 15 and both students are acquainted with one another, police said.
The wounded teen was stabbed multiple times and was hospitalized.
The suspect was arrested after a short foot chase with police who recovered a knife believed to have been used in the stabbing.