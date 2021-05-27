Eddie Munster actor Butch Patrick to make stop at Harrison Township ice cream shop this weekend

article

The actor who played Eddie Munster in 1960s television show "The Munsters," Butch Patrick, is making several stops in Macomb County this weekend.

Patrick will be signing autographs and taking photos with fans at Lori's Lick'em Up Ice Cream in Harrison Township on Saturday from 5-9 p.m. There will also be a raffle to get to take a ride in the Munster Koach.

Lori's is at 35610 Jefferson Ave. in Harrison Township.

Patrick will also visit the St. Clair Shores Civic Arena on Friday evening. There will be a car show and food trucks at 6 p.m. before a showing of the film "Munster, Go Home!"

He is also set to appear in the St. Clair Shores Memorial Day parade on Sunday.

