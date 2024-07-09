Elephant & Co. opens this weekend at former Founders Detroit site

article

A little over a year after Founders left Detroit, the newest craft brew endeavor from Eastern Market Brewing is ready to open.

EMBC announced last September that it planned to open Elephant & Co. at 456 Charlotte St.

The business has been slinging Dooped Donuts for a few weeks now, and the beer, cider, and wine start flowing from the more than 50 self-serve taps on Saturday. Elephant & Co. will also serve Detroit-style pizza.

(Photo: Eastern Market Brewing Co.)

"The dough sets our pizza apart," said Elephant & Co. President, Pauline Knighton-Prueter. "We’re a brewery turned pizza company, and truly understand the importance of fermentation. It’s what’s made us one of Michigan’s fastest-growing breweries and now, Detroit’s best pizza."

EMBC, which also owns Ferndale Project and Elephant & Co. in Royal Oak, first started making pizza in Ferndale during the Covid pandemic, and that venture has since expanded.

"The excitement I feel with Elephant & Co. is reminiscent of the early days of opening our original brewery in Eastern Market," said Dayne Bartscht, Eastern Market Brewing Co. Founder. "We saw a gap. Detroit had this fantastic brewing history, but there was not enough unique beer. Detroit is America’s pizza capital, but no one is innovating flavor. Here is our next opportunity."

The grand opening from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 13 will feature DJs, barrel-aged releases, pizza, donuts, coffee, and more.