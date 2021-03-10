Expert says psychological trauma of child involved shootings can last a lifetime

Since October in Detroit, six children have been shot, either by other kids accidentally or finding an unsecured firearm.

It happened again, Tuesday twice, one hour apart, one mile apart.

The first, off Justine Street where a 10-year-old found a gun, accidentally shooting his 13-year-old cousin who is in critical condition.



Then, on Omira Street a 3-year-old boy was shot. It’s unclear if he shot himself, or it was another child in the home. Physically, the toddle will recover, but the emotional effects could be lasting.

"If trauma isn’t healed, it repeats itself," said Jim Henry.

Henry runs the Children’s Trauma Assessment Center in Kalamazoo.

"Literally three weeks ago I sat with a girl who is 17 and a half, and she accidentally shot and killed her cousin, who I believe, was 7," he said.

His center has treated 5,000 kids and counting.

"The research is clear, that trauma can alter brain chemistry and can significantly compromise many areas of functioning," he said.

It is seen even in toddlers that become young shooting victims.

"For the victim, there is now this chronic expectation of danger and we call that threat stress," Henry said. "And so what children have to do, is they have to be hyper-vigilant because they never know when something harmful is going to happen again because of what happened."

When it happens too often, in the same area, the entire community as a whole is affected too.

"If it is continually happening in the community it creates this expectation of danger, so when I walk down the street no longer is it safe because I’ve been inundated with information that anything violent can happen," he said. "Then I’m in that fight or flight."

Henry recommends seeking outside help whether it’s a therapist or religious leader. But the biggest support has to come within the home to heal.

"If it is not contained and processed it continues to ripple through a lifetime," he said.