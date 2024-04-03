Family tries to ID fiery crash victim • Man convicted in Kayla Sedoskey's murder • Bird flu in Michigan

More than a month after a fiery crash killed one in Highland Park, a family is trying to identify the victim as their loved one.

Patricia Lyons said her son bought a 2012 black Chevrolet Impala - the kind of car involved in the crash - the same day as the crash. She hasn't seen or heard from him since that day, Feb. 22, and contacted police after seeing the crash on the news.

"They told us that because the car caught on fire, things had burned, so they needed to get dental records and any DNA information they could get," Patricia said.

Detectives took Christopher's toothbrush weeks ago.

"After a month passed, I’m still calling and asking what's next – and they say 'we have the results, but now we have to get it technically certified," Patricia said. "The funeral home is on hold. So, we are just at a pause."

Man convicted in Kayla Sedoskey murder

Another suspect has been convicted in the murder of 23-year-old Kayla Sedoskey, who was found dead in Monroe County last year.

Brian Smith, 21, of Frenchtown Township, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder Tuesday.

Smith is one of six people charged in connection with Sedoskey's murder after her body was found wrapped in a tarp in March 2023.

Authorities say Smith lured Sedoskey to the abandoned Boysville facility under the guise that they would spend time there alone. Once there, Sedoskey was attacked by her killers.

Two people have been convicted in connection with the murder - Seven Bails Jr. and his wife Narena Bails. Two other suspects who entered pleas are awaiting sentencing, while a third suspect is scheduled to go to trial next month.

Bird flu detected at Michigan egg producing facility

The highly infectious strain of influenza that comes from birds has been detected in a commercial poultry farm in west Michigan.

The poultry facility in Ionia County, Mich. is run by Cal-Maine Foods. Cal-Maine also had to stop production at a Texas plant after bird flu was found. In Texas, approximately 1.6 million laying hens and 337,000 pullets, which makes up about 3.6% of its total flock, were destroyed after the infection was found.

Eggs that are properly handled and cooked are safe to eat, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Just days earlier, MDARD reported bird flu was detected in a dairy herd in Montcalm County, Mich. According to federal and state testing, the source of the infection was cattle that had come from an affected premises in Texas before it was delivered to Michigan.

The cattle were not symptomatic at the time of departure, a news release said.

Video shows shooting that killed 11-year-old girl

Chilling Ring doorbell video captured the hail of gunfire that investigators say killed 11-year-old Lamara Glenn as she slept on the couch at her aunt’s house.

The shooting took place on Pennsylvania Street near Gratiot on Detroit’s east side early Feb. 20.

"She was found to have suffered a hemorrhage and multiple bullet fragments in the head," officials said in court on Tuesday.

Glenn's aunt spoke with FOX 2 by phone hours after seeing the horrifying video in court. She asked to remain anonymous.

"My niece is gone," Glenn's aunt said. "I’m still not understanding why."

Prosecutors and defense attorneys walked through the video, and other evidence gathered at the scene of the tragedy, during the preliminary exam of one of the defendants on Tuesday – Nasir Lavant Garrett.

Eclipse forecast

About 99% of the sun will be blocked in Southeast Michigan on April 8, which is just outside the area where a full eclipse will occur. Unfortunately, even if the timing is right and someone has set themselves up to be in the perfect spot, clear skies are still needed to experience the phenomenon.

The day is forecasted to be mostly cloudy with a high near 58 degrees.

The National Weather Service and weather models used by FOX 2 only have a vague idea about what's expected in terms of visibility. Predicting cloud cover is notoriously difficult as conditions can change.

A combination of sun and clouds is predicted from Friday through the weekend.

Daily Forecast

It's going to be rainy and dreary again today and tomorrow, with the chance for some snowflakes to mix in, too.

What else we're watching

Taiwan earthquake leaves 9 dead

Taiwan’s strongest earthquake since 1999 hit the island early Wednesday during morning rush hour, damaging buildings and highways and leaving nine people dead, the Associated Press reported.

Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring agency said the earthquake was 7.2 magnitude, while the U.S. Geological Survey put it at 7.4. It struck about 11.1 miles south-southwest of Hualien and was about 21 miles deep. Multiple aftershocks followed, and the USGS said one of the subsequent quakes was 6.5 magnitude and 7 miles deep.

Shallower quakes tend to cause more surface damage. The earthquake triggered a tsunami warning that was later lifted.

Taiwan's national fire agency said nine people died in the quake, which struck just before 8 a.m. The local United Daily News reported three hikers died in rockslides in Taroko National Park and a van driver died in the same area after boulders hit the vehicle.