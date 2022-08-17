Felon charged for posing as a certified therapist at autism treatment center after FOX 2 investigation

article

A convicted felon from Oakland County was charged for posing as a board-certified therapist at an autism treatment center in 2018. She was from the facility in 2021.

Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin, 34, was charged with sixteen counts of unauthorized practice of a health profession and two counts of identity theft. She is also a convicted felon; two cases of identity theft and larceny from a building.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office investigated the incident after FOX 2's story aired last year. The identity theft and fraud had been going on for years.

Kim Harden's daughter was formerly at the facility with Coden-Diskin. She previously had sent her then 10-year-old non-verbal daughter to the facility.

"Ever since the news came out I have been speechless and shaking," she said. "I feel like we have finally been heard and taken seriously, and I know this wouldn’t have been possible if you haven’t been there for us to share our story."

FOX 2's Taryn Asher will have more details in the case and speak with Kim Harden tonight at 10 p.m.

Harden shared her story with us about Coden-Diskin last year.

"Not being able to communicate with me, it scared me to send her away somewhere and not know what her day is like - and what was going on," Kim said.

Her daughter Kennedy had come home upset with unexplained injuries and progress regression.

Harden learned she wasn't alone and that several families had the same concerns. In 2020, several concerned parents went to Michigan State Police and filed their complaints.

Coden-Diskin started working at the Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton in 2018 and was fired in 2021.

While she worked at the center she continuously said she was a Board-Certified Behavioral Analyst (BCBA) even though she wasn't certified by the Behavior Analyst Certification Board (BACB). She also wasn't licensed by the state which is required under the Michigan Public Health Code.

Coden-Diskin repeatedly presented herself as a certified BCBA through verbal statements, written documents and professional business cards.

She allegedly held job duties that required certification and license while working with a highly vulnerable population of children diagnosed with autism as well as their parents.

Coden-Diskin also allegedly fraudulently used someone else's BACB certification number to make her own certificate and present herself as legitimate.

FOX 2 spoke with Dr. Kimberly Peck last year, the BCBA whose information was used fraudulently.

"This is her third job using my certification number. I have reported it a number of times to multiple regulatory (bodies) in the state of Michigan and other agencies to the point my certification board has reassigned me a new number," Dr. Peck said.

"People who impersonate credentialed medical staff in order to treat children create the potential for great harm," said AG Nessel. "I will not tolerate those who put children at risk and will prosecute those that do to the fullest extent of the law."

The case is still under investigation by the Attorney General's Health Care Fraud Division (HCFD). A probable cause conference is set for August 30.