FEMA flood assistance application for Metro Detroiters closes this week -- What to know
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you were impacted by flooding in late June, the deadline to apply for federal assistance is Friday.
Residents in Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties are able to apply for FEMA assistance. As long as you meet the deadline to apply, you can appeal the decision after that date if you are not approved.
The grants are not taxable, so they will not impact federal assistance you may receive, such as Medicare.
How to apply
Online: DisasterAssistance.gov
By phone: 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585) – 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week
Disaster Recovery Center: Find one here
When applying, make sure that you have a current phone number, the address where the flooding occurred and your current address, your Social Security number, a list of damages and losses, and your private insurance information.
