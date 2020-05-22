Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick granted early release from prison, report says

FOX 2 has reached out to the Justice Department for information. We have not yet independently verified the release.

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who was imprisoned in 2013 has been granted an early release from prison, a report from the Ebony Foundation says.

In a release published by the group on Friday, the foundation announced in March it had grouped together with several other black leaders in calling for Kilpatrick's release.

“Kilpatrick was sentenced to 28 years in federal prison for his crimes. And while there has been a lot of debate about his guilt or innocence, we were arguing neither, rather, we were opposing the excessive nature and length of his sentence. Kwame Kilpatrick’s punishment of a 28-year sentence did not fit the crime.” says Rev. Keyon S. Payton, National Director, Community Outreach and Engagement said in a statement, The EBONY Foundation adding, "as EBONY celebrates its 75th year we take pride in continuing to use our platform to raise awareness to issues of social justice and civil rights."

Kilpatrick, who was convicted of perjury, obstruction of justice, and other crimes, was not expected to be paroled until 2037.

While the group did not downplay the severity of crimes that Kilpatrick was convicted of, Rev. Keyon S. Payton, national director of community outreach and engagement at the organization argued his almost three-decade-long sentence "did not fit the crime."

The organization ramped up efforts recently to help Kilpatrick get out of prison, making multiple pleas to President Donald Trump to grant the former mayor clemency. The president has pardoned several convicted felons during his time in office.

In a letter sent February 25 requesting an early release. It's one of several efforts pushed by the group to get Kilpatrick out of jail. In Friday's release, it mentioned coordination between several groups including the National Baptist Convention of America, the NAACP, National Business League, and "a coalition of over 30 Black Megachurches."

Kilpatrick has attempted several avenues for getting out of incarceration, including making requests of President Donald Trump for clemency. In a blog post published on the Free Kwame Project website in 2018, Kilpatrick wrote "I am ready (mentally, emotionally, spiritually) to go home!" in an update titled "Ready for the second-half ... it's time."

There's also been a growing voice from other Detroit officials who have advocated for his release. Detroit Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo said she planned to personally deliver a letter asking for clemency to Trump in February after she was invited to the National African American History Month Celebration at the White House.

"No one is arguing the former mayor's guilt or innocence," Gay-Dagnogo said in a press release. But rather she hopes this will open up a conversation about "the disproportionate sentencing that men of color experience at every level of the system."

“This is welcomed news for my friend and his family. I’m certain that Kwame will take advantage of this opportunity to make a positive contribution to society and fulfill his immense potential to do good and make a difference," said Pastor Jamal Bryant, a member of the new Birth Missionary Baptist Church "We prayed and God answered.”

Kilpatrick was given a 28-year prison sentence for crimes committed while mayor of Detroit. He was first elected to the position in 2001, before resigning in 2008 following a text message sex scandal involving his chief of staff.