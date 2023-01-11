Former Hillsdale County deputy sentenced after using position to have sex with woman

A former Hillsdale County Sheriff's deputy who used his position to have sex with a woman learned his punishment Wednesday.

Todd Barkley, 46, of Brownstown Township, was sentenced to three years of probation, 90 days jail to be suspended, and is required to register as a Tier I Offender on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry, a non-public registry, for 15 years. He also is barred from serving as a law enforcement officer.

Barkley arranged for the woman to be treated for substance use disorder at a rehabilitation center in Fulton, Ky. Once she was there, he used his badge to take her out of the facility to have sex with her, authorities said.

He was fired from the sheriff's office after his actions were learned.

Barkley pleaded guilty to misconduct in office last November.

"The sentencing of Mr. Barkley makes clear that we will not tolerate misconduct by the men and women who wear the badge and choose to violate their sworn oaths and the law," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.