Metro Detroit forecast: Streak of fantastic weather continues

The Brief Metro Detroit's dry, sunny stretch continues on. Highs Monday are scheduled to hit 78 today



The streak rolls on.

Metro Detroit is about to enjoy its eighth straight day of fantastic weather, and there is little change in sight through the work week. Sunshine will once again be the dominant feature of the forecast today as temperatures climb to a comfortable 78 degrees. Humidity remains low, skies stay bright, and conditions will be nearly perfect for spending time outdoors.

Tonight will be pleasantly cool with overnight lows dropping to around 53 degrees under mostly clear skies. That refreshing start will set the stage for another beautiful day on Tuesday, featuring wall-to-wall sunshine and afternoon highs once again reaching the upper 70s.

In fact, rain remains completely absent from the forecast through the remainder of the work week. Temperatures will gradually warm each day, moving from the upper 70s early in the week into the middle and upper 80s by Friday.

Afternoon highs are expected to peak near 88 degrees heading into the weekend, making it feel much more like summer than early June.

Dry stretch ends

The dry stretch won’t last forever, however. As warmer air continues to build across the Great Lakes, humidity levels will begin increasing by the weekend. That added moisture will eventually provide fuel for scattered showers and thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday. While it does not look like a washout at this point, the weekend will bring the next opportunity for rain after an exceptionally dry and pleasant stretch of weather.

For now, enjoy it. Eight straight days of sunshine-filled, low-humidity weather is a rare treat in Southeast Michigan, and we still have several more beautiful days ahead before the pattern finally begins to change.