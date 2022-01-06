Four men charged in murder of Wayne County Sheriff Deputy Devante Jones

The Wayne County Prosecutor announced Wednesday that four Detroit men have been charged in connection to the murder of Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Devante Jones.

According to a press release from the Wayne County prosecutor's office, Malikk Williams, 22, Gregory Freeman, 19, Christion White, 22, and Kevin White, 27, were all charged in connection to the Sept. 20, 2021 murder of Jones as he dropped someone off early that morning at the Diggs Projects on East Forest Ave.

Jones was shot multiple times in the parking lot of the projects around 4:15 that morning, a few hours after ending his shift at the Wyane County Jail.

Jones was driven to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Williams, Freeman, and Kevin White were all arraigned on the charges on Dec. 23. However, Christion White was not yet in custody at the time and was arrested a few days later.

READ MORE: 4 arrested following 9 search warrants in 3 states

All four will be due back in court on January 13th.

Four suspects were initially arrested in October following a "quite complex," and "very very layered" investigation, Detroit Police Chief James White said at the time.

White said 10 firearms were recovered following the search warrants, which commenced in Ohio, Georgia, and Michigan around 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

The collaboration between law enforcement "was a feat that in my 21 years I've never seen a local police department do," said DPD Commander Michael McGinnis, who oversaw the investigation. "It's really remarkable."

A fifth suspect was also arrested that same day. But charges were only filed against four suspects.

Jones left beyond a young child and another baby, who was expected in November.