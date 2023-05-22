Fourth Metro Detroit women killed in domestic violence since April; help is available

A woman who was murdered outside of a Royal Oak Township used car dealership has been identified as we learn more about the moments before her death – as she's the latest in a string of deadly domestic violence cases in the Metro Detroit area.

Anni Namou has been identified as the woman who as murdered in the parking lot of Legend Motors, where she worked, at 8 Mile and Wyoming on Saturday. She's the fourth woman to have been killed by their romantic partner or former partner since mid-April.

HAVEN of Oakland County serves domestic violence and sexual assault victims and families. CEO Christine Kinal wants people everywhere to hear this important message: listen.

"Communicate and tell people. Tell somebody, somebody’s listening," Kinal said. "I think it’s important for family, friends, co-workers to really pay attention to really listen closely to what your family, friends, co-workers are saying."

Namou's murder, like others over the past couple of weeks, was horrific and brazen.

Dr. Devon Hoover was found shot in the head multiple times inside his Detroit home; Oakland County Health Officer Dr. Calandra Green was found dead inside her Pontiac home, and Patrice Wilson was kidnapped outside of her hospital and later found dead inside her car. Another woman was shot and killed in a hotel parking lot and investigators say her ex-boyfriend was responsible. He was later shot and killed by police.

"At what point do you call us? The minute it just doesn’t feel right, use your intuition and know that organizations such as HAVEN are out there," Kinal said.

That number is a 24-hour support. They can be reached at 248-334-1274

"We always have someone working the crisis line to help you and to navigate," Kinal said.