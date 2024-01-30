Fundraiser for family of fallen MSP trooper held at Oakland County gas station

Eddie Osmund, the owner of a Marathon gas station in Wixom, never met Michigan State Police trooper Joel Popp – but that isn't stopping him from holding a fundraiser in his honor.

Popp, 39, was hit and killed while investigating a traffic stop in Saginaw County on Wednesday, Jan. 24. He is survived by his wife, Stefanie, and a young daughter.

"In gas station business, police officers (are) the first thing you depend on to call when there is an emergency," Osmund said. "It’s not only a job... They are putting their life on the line for it."

Osmund will be holding a fundraiser at his gas station for 48 hours, starting Wednesday, to support Popp's family. The gas station is located at 29330 Wixom Rd. in Wixom.

"I just wanted to do something to show that we appreciate all of you," he said.

Customers don’t need to do anything to take part of this fundraiser, just simply pump gas as normal and 25 cents of each gallon will go to the family of the fallen trooper.

The idea is already being embraced.

Kirk Damavolitis, a customer, said the sentiment shows that people care – even though they aren’t related to Popp.

"It brings the community together," Damavolitis added. "It’s a good thing. There's good people that are out there still."

Recently, MSP issued a scam alert, warning people about fundraising scams surrounding Popp's death.

MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said Osmund cleared the gas station fundraiser with state police; the effort is legit.

"I just want to say thank you for every first responder in the United States," Osmund said, who hopes to raise over $10,000 for the family through this effort.