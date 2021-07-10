Funeral held for Detroit Fire Dept. LT killed in road rage incident

Family, friends, and several Detroit Firefighters gathered Saturday morning to honor Senior Fire Lieutenant Francis "Frank" Dombrowski, who was shot and killed earlier this week.

Related: UPDATE: Victim in Troy gas station shooting was Detroit Fire Dept. LT; suspect in custody

"A wonderful, wonderful, caring, loving, and faithful servant just really embodied what you would want a firefighter to be, " said Mary Kosinski, Dombroski's sister.

Dombrowski was a firefighter for almost 30 years, and his sister Mary says his calling was for helping others and serving his community.

"Because we kind of grew up poor, we used to put our babies in dresser drawers instead of cribs and bassinets him because he knew that he knew to look in a dresser drawer for the baby where they were keeping the baby," said Kosinski.

Monday night, Dombrowski was shot and killed at a Shell gas station in Troy following a road rage incident.

Related: Suspect in murder of Detroit Firefighter in Troy charged, ordered held without bond

Detroit fire Deputy Chief James Davis says their department is grieving this loss of Lieutenant Dombrowski.

"Our department is grieving, but Frank wouldn't want us to grieve too long. He would want us to get back to work and get back to every day fighting fires and taking care of the citizens of the city of Detroit, " Davis said.

Advertisement

Dombrowski's firefighter family says they will continue his legacy by serving the community.