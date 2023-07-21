Group deflating truck, SUV tires • Storms lead to house fire • Babies found abandoned near dumpsters

People are returning to their vehicles to find their tires flat, the work of so-called climate activists.

On Thursday morning, a man found all four tires of his GMC pickup truck deflated in Royal Oak.

Along with the flat tires was a flier that read, "Attention, your gas guzzler kills. We have deflated one or more of your tyres. You’ll be angry, but don’t take it personally. It’s not you, it’s your car." The flier cited big vehicles as a "disaster for our climate."

"They put lentil beans inside the stems and let the air out slowly," the man said. "I understand about global warming and whatnot but, I mean, deflating a couple of tires is not gonna stop it."

This group has targeted other vehicles, too, police said.

Powerful storms cause house fire

A Warren family was home when a tree toppled on their Warren home Thursday.

"I was gone most of the day. We came home, we finally sat down to relax a little bit and kaboom," homeowner Keith Carlson said. "We just heard this big boom and the house shook."

When Carlson went outside, he saw smoke because the tree had knocked down a live wire.

The storm also knocked out power to tens of thousands of DTE customers and brought large hail that destroyed vehicle windows in some areas.

Egypt Covington murder suspects plead guilty

The men accused of killing Egypt Covington in her Van Buren Township home pleaded guilty Thursday.

The pleas from Timothy Moore and Shandon Groom come days before their trials were set to begin. Another suspect, Shane Evans, already pleaded guilty and is in prison.

Evans was going to testify against the other men. According to previous court testimony, the group wanted to steal weed and knew Covington's neighbor who grew pot was not home one night in 2017. They went to the duplex, where Evans pointed out which side to break into and left.

However, Moore and Groom allegedly went into the wrong side and found Covington. She was shot and bound with Christmas lights.

Abandoned babies found behind dumpster

A teacher at Lamphere High School in Madison Heights heard a noise that led him to two abandoned babies.

John Belyea, a physical education teacher at the school, was teaching a driving lesson in the parking lot Saturday when he heard what sounded like cats fighting. When he went to the dumpster area, he saw a 2-year-old and a 4-week-old in their car seats.

"Luckily, the older one was crying. If I didn’t hear that crying, I never would’ve never come over here," he said. "I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I looked around and realized they were left here, so I immediately called the Madison Heights Police station, and they were here within minutes."

The mother of the children was arrested and charged with child abandonment and child abuse.

Detroit man gets 25 years after major drug bust

A 50-year-old Detroit man was sentenced in a drug trafficking case that netted investigators a major haul of illicit substances, weapons, and cash.

Jeffrey Davis was a member of the TuffTeam gang that was responsible for the distribution of drugs like heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine from Detroit to West Virginia when he was arrested. He's been in federal custody since 2019.

He was sentenced this week on both drug and weapons charges to 25 years in prison.

It's a quiet weather day Friday after Thursday's storms.

Tupac case: Police took laptops, documents from home searched in rapper's 1996 killing

A home that Las Vegas police searched this week in connection with the 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur is tied to a man long known to investigators, whose nephew had emerged as a suspect shortly after the rapper's killing.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed it served a search warrant Monday in the neighboring city of Henderson. But the department hasn't released other details, including whether they expect to make an arrest for the first time in the slaying of the rapper nearly 30 years ago.

Public records, including voting records, link the property to the wife of Duane "Keffe D" Davis, a self-described "gangster" and the uncle of Orlando Anderson, one of Shakur’s known rivals who authorities have long suspected in the rapper’s death. Anderson denied involvement in Shakur’s killing at the time, and died two years later in an unrelated gang shooting in Compton, California.

Read more here.