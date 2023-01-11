Gun found after teen flees police in stolen Kia, crashes in Mt. Clemens

article

A 17-year-old is facing numerous charges after he fled police in a stolen Kia Monday.

The teen was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, third-degree fleeing and eluding, receiving/concealing a stolen motor vehicle, resisting/obstructing police, and felony firearm.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers were patrolling on I-696 around 11:40 p.m. when they saw a speeding Kia. They checked the license plate and saw that it had been stolen recently in Eastpointe, so they tried to stop the driver.

The driver fled, led troopers on a chase, and got onto I-94 before crashing in Mt. Clemens. He tried to run away on foot but was caught, police said.

When police were searching the teen's belongings, they found a handgun with no serial number, often referred to as a ghost gun.

The suspect was ordered to remain in the Juvenile Justice Center with no bond. The court recommended the case be transferred to Wayne County, where the juvenile is currently on probation.

"A juvenile has no business being in possession of a firearm, especially unregistered. We need to get these guns off the streets," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.