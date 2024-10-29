Harris addresses Gaza protestors in Michigan • Near-record heat • SOS reiterates ballot box security

While rallying in Ann Arbor with Tim Walz on Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris addressed protesters against the violence in Gaza.

"Hey guys, I hear you," she said. "On the subject of Gaza, we all want this war to end as soon as possible and get the hostages out. And I will do everything in my power to make it so."

Some have been critical of President Joe Biden's response to the ongoing violence in the Middle East, arguing that his administration hasn't done enough.

Last week, Osama Siblani, the publisher of the Arab American News, said his publication would not be endorsing a candidate over this. He said there are ongoing frustrations with both Harris and former President Donald Trump's campaigns not adequately addressing the growing crisis in the Middle East - after one year of Israel’s war in Gaza.

"Of course, we’re not happy with Trump but what Biden and Harris has done in the last 12 months is a horrible situation," Siblani said.

Other Arab Americans share the sentiment.

"The campaign did not engage with the Arabs and Muslim community in a meaningful solution to find even how they draft their statement," Ahmed Ghanim said. "Even how they get out their approach, how they approach the idea - the Muslims are not included at all."

Potentially record setting heat this week

This week, Metro Detroit could reach temperatures not experienced in late October since 1999.

The forecasted high for Tuesday is 77°, which would tie the daily record set back in 1999. Tomorrow flirts with the record as well as we’re expected to get to 78°, which would break the 76° record also from 1999.

With the heat comes high winds. Gusts could reach 25-30 mph.

After the spike in temperatures, they go back down some. Halloween is forecasted to be around 70 in the day with some rain chances in the afternoon.

Temperatures drop even more heading into the weekend, with fall-like weather returning.

Detroit police officer faces 2nd domestic violence charge

A Detroit police officer is now facing charges after he allegedly threatened to execute a woman last week.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Louis Allen Wilson, 47, returned to his home on Oct. 22 and told a woman he would kill her. The victim, whose relationship to Wilson was not disclosed, ran to a neighbor's home and called for help.

Wilson is now facing a charge of second-offense domestic violence. He was given a $1,500 personal bond.

"It is my responsibility to ensure that justice is served, regardless of a person's profession or position. The charge of domestic violence, especially as a second offense, is a serious matter, and no one is above the law. We are committed to a fair and thorough process to protect the rights of the victim and uphold the integrity of our legal system," said Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

Lucido recently discussed how there has been a spike in domestic violence cases in his county. In the first seven months of 2024, the prosecutor said there were 2,105 domestic violence cases.

Police chase ends with escort to hospital for pregnant woman

When Mary Weertz's water broke earlier this month, the goal was to get to the hospital quickly, but an illegal turn caught the eye of a Utica cop.

Austn Sadowski got Weertz into his truck and started speeding to the hospital on Oct. 17. However, at one point, he made an illegal left turn right in front of Officer Liz Demuynck.

"So, he did it pretty much right in front of me, so I flipped around because he was going quite fast," she said.

Sadowski kept going.

"I called 911 and said, 'My name is Austin Sadowski. I’m driving a black Super Duty, and I’m currently being chased by the cops and not stopping," he said.

Eventually, he did pull over and spoke with Demuynck, who gave the couple an escort to the hospital.

Days later, Weertz and Sadowski thanked Demuynck in person, and she met baby Henry.

"When it’s like this and a positive outcome you feel good about it, like you helped," she said.

SOS reiterates security of ballot boxes after fires

After ballot boxes in Oregon and Washington were recently set on fire, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is working to quell fears about returning ballots to drop boxes.

Authorities said an incendiary device was placed inside the Oregon ballot box before igniting the fire, while a device outside the Washington box was used to set that one on fire.

"They're (ballot drop boxes) designed in such a way as to make it very difficult to put anything but a ballot inside them," Benson said when asked about the security of ballot boxes in Michigan.

She said that the boxes are checked daily. State law requires that beginning 35 days before election day, ballot boxes must be emptied each day when the city or township clerk's office is open.

"They're checked daily. They're monitored by video cameras," she said. "The drop boxes in Michigan are safe."

Benson noted that some people may tamper with boxes somewhere in the U.S. "to create a story."

"Of course, fear makes people afraid to use the drop boxes," she said. "We don't want to amplify unnecessary fears. The drop boxes in Michigan are safe."

Daily Forecast

As mentioned above, the heat arrives today.

Costco issues recall notices for frozen waffles, freeze dried meat over listeria concerns

Frozen waffles and freeze-dried meat sold at Costco are under recall, making them the latest products in the spotlight for listeria concerns.

On Tuesday, TreeHouse Foods announced a voluntary recall expansion for "all products manufactured at one facility and still within their shelf-life." The recalled product, Krusteaz Belgian Waffles 24ct, was sold at Costco between Oct. 13, 2023 and Oct. 21, 2024.

That same day, the food supplier also cast a wider-net recall notice impacting products "sold through most retail stores," listing at least nine other retailers.

The recalled products "were distributed throughout all states and provinces within the United States and Canada and packed in various formats," TreeHouse Foods said, noting that consumers and retailers can identify the impacted products by the UPC on the back of the carton, the lot code and the best-by date.

Consumers who find recalled products in their freezer should dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for credit. At this time, TreeHouse Foods says "there have been no confirmed reports of illness linked the the recalled products."