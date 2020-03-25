Healthcare workers on COVID-19 front line worry about infecting loved ones

"This is the most challenging disease that I've run up against," said Dr. Paul Chittick.

And that's from the head infectious disease doctor at Beaumont Royal Oak, talking about how contagious COVID-19 is.

"(I am) more worried than I typically am about seasonal influenza, more worried about this than Ebola, because of how easily transmissible it is and how widespread it is already," he said.

For people on the frontlines treating these patients, they're doing everything not to take the virus home with them.

"The biggest issue with respiratory viruses is direct person to person spread, so close contact with somebody who is infected," Dr. Chittick said.

It is almost unavoidable, on the COVID-19-only floors.

"You try and think of every way you can to not bring the germs back to your family," said Laurie Wells, assistant nurse manager, Beaumont.

Wells lives with her son's family with two young kids. She does not want to expose them.

"A lot of people are doing like me where they (come home) and change in their garage," Wells said.

She calls home first, they set out fresh clothes - and a shower right away - and not much contact for grandma for the little ones.

Her fellow nurses are taking similar precautions.

"My co-worker said her husband was following her up the stairway and wiping the railing," she said.

Wells says they try not to give the best care possible, without spending too much time with positive patients.

"They are lonely, they are scared. It's hard for them they are frustrated," she said.

The best treatment for the virus, try not to get it.

For people considered essential workers - like grocery store clerks, some advice is don't wear your shoes inside your home, turn your work clothes inside out when you take them off, and shower right away.

