HOMES Brewery in Ann Arbor taps beer to help homeless, at-risk girls in Detroit

A new beer on tap at HOMES Brewery in Ann Arbor will help homeless and at risk girls.

A portion of proceeds from CEILING will be donated to Alternatives For Girls. The nonprofit based in Southwest Detroit provides shelter and helps girls who are at risk of becoming involved in gangs, abusing drugs or alcohol, becoming pregnant early, being truant from school, and more.

The beer was brewed as part of International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day in March. The day celebrated worldwide brings women together to make beers and help others.

CEILING is a 5.5% ABV pale ale brewed with Idaho-7 & DDH simcoe and sabro. HOMES describes the brew as having notes of coconut, lemon, and soft peach.