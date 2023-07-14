How a cop recognized a murder suspect • Detroit activist remembered • Hookah lounge owner killed outside shop

An assault and murder suspect is behind bars thanks to a cop who saw his photo online and remembered his features.

Dearborn Heights Police Officer Emily Murdoch said she was scrolling through social media Tuesday and saw photos of Andrew Hall, a suspect accused of attacking a woman in Troy and murdering another woman in Detroit.

Later that day, Murdoch had just finished a traffic stop on Telegraph near Sheridan when she spotted Hall walking.

"We were looking at each other like we recognize each other, and I'm thinking where do I know him from? And I'm like oh my goodness that’s the man from the attack and murder," Murdoch said.

Once she connected the dots, she went into cop mode. She started to follow him and, when he ran, she called for backup.

"It was adrenaline. It was like, I got this guy. I want to take him into custody so no one else gets hurt," Murdoch said. "I can't lose sight of him and I double back, and I can't find him, and then I think what would a criminal do right now?'

Featured article

Harper Woods hookah lounge owner murdered

A man who owns several smoke shops, including a hookah lounge in Harper Woods, was murdered outside his business Thursday.

Mohamed Ahmed was outside Loud Headz Hookah around 9 a.m. off Kelly Road near Moross. He was in the minivan with a 25-year-old man who regular customers say was an employee of the smoke shop. Someone pulled up in a black Dodge Charger with tinted windows and a bad paint job pulled up and started shooting at the van.

Ahmed was killed, while the other man was injured. He was listed as stable and is expected to survive.

Featured article

High-speed chase, crash mangles vehicles

A suspect who sources say was wanted for homicide mangled their vehicle and two other vehicles after a high-speed chase ended with a crash.

The chase started near Telegraph and Joy roads around 4 a.m. and ended more than 15 miles away when the suspect crashed into two parked vehicles near Harper and Gratiot. The impact of the crash was so strong that a Ford F-150 was pushed about a block away into a field.

That suspect is now in custody at a hospital.

Featured article

Detroit community activist Brenda Hill dies

Detroit community activist Brenda Hill is being remembered after she died this week.

Hill worked with Mothers of Murdered Children and Crime Stoppers after her son Brandan was murdered in 2009. Her son's death led to a life of activism with a goal of helping others.

"I met Brenda during the family meetings at Crime Stoppers - she has been a huge advocate for gun violence prevention and prevention of violence as a whole," said Mia Reid.

Reid lost her son Charles Reid and his cousin to gun violence. As Reid grieved those losses, Hill was there for her and others facing loss at the hands of violence.

Featured article

6 arrested after chase, crash in Detroit

Four teens are among six people arrested in Detroit after fleeing police Thursday.

It started at 5:45 p.m. when police were alerted that a gray Dodge Durango driven by a shooting suspect was near Grand River and Greenfield. The driver fled and led police on a chase for about 3 miles before crashing up a curb at Lahser and Fenkell.

The suspects tried running away but were caught.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

The rain returns Friday for the weekend.

What else we're watching

Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death revealed

The cause of death for Lisa Marie Presley has been released by the Los Angeles County coroner.

Officials confirmed Thursday that Presley, 54, died from complications resulting from a small bowel obstruction.

The exact cause of death was revealed as sequelae of small bowel obstruction.

She died in January.

Read more here.