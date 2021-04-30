How many more vaccines, a chicken wing shortage, police chase leads to deadly crash with 1 dead

The MI Vacc to Normal plan released yesterday gives some people answers to some of the most persistent questions since the start of the pandemic: when will this be over?

The complete answer to that question is unknown. But to the immediate concern about business restrictions and mask mandates, this gets people closer than they have in a while.

Four different vaccine milestones now separate Michigan from an end to health department epidemic orders that have been in place since last March. At benchmarks of 55%, 60%, 65%, and 70% vaccine coverage, fewer rules will govern lifestyles in the state.

So how many more need to get their first shot to make this happen?

As of Thursday, 48.8% of the state's adult population had gotten their shot - about 3,962,768 residents to be exact. That means it will take another:

450,536 adults getting their first shot to get to 55%

895,382 adults getting their first shot to get to 60%

1,300,228 adults getting their first shot to get to 65%

1,705,074 adults getting their first shot to get to 70%

Each milestone will slowly loosen the health codes that have governed capacity limits, sports venue seating, restaurant curfews, and mask-wearing indoors.

It's also tough to determine when Michigan might get to 70% vaccine coverage. At the state's peak vaccine administration, almost 400,000 people were getting their first shot. Michigan would reach its final milestone in just over a month at that rate.

But the number of vaccines being given to first-timers is actually falling. Last week, 222,506 people got their first dose. A combination of skepticism and hesitancy now guiding the decision-making of many may mean it will be several more months before the state's mask mandate ends.

Read more about what rules are lifted at each stage here.

Police chase leads to deadly crash on Van Dyke and 15 Mile

Auto thefts from a dealership in Washington Township led police to chase a man driving a stolen Jeep last Thursday night. After police called off the pursuit, the driver was later involved in a deadly crash that killed another driver.

Around 11:30 p.m., deputies in Macomb County were trying to pull over a stolen Jeep near 26 Mile and Van Dyke. The driver was later involved in a three-car crash that left him with injuries and a fatal injury for a 20-year-old woman.

There was also a lot of destruction around the crash site, which was near 15 Mile and Van Dyke. "Like a bomb. It was terrible, I didn't even realize until I was looking at it, there was three cars," said one witness. "It was something else."

Police are also looking for another suspect but it's unclear their involvement in the crash.

Rep. Jones refuses to take jail photo over mask complaint

Video from inside the Livingston County Jail where Rep. Jewell Jones was held after his initial arrest earlier this month showed the lawmaker refusing to take his photo because he couldn't wear a mask.

In the clip, he can be heard repeatedly asking to see regulations that specify whether or not he needs to wear a mask when his photo is taken. When he's told he can't wear a mask, he replies that the governor said masks have to be worn. "Believe me, the governor knows about this right now," replied the sheriff.

"You know what? Big Gretch is the homie. When she finds out about this, she might be a little upset about the treatment," Jones replies. "She's very serious about the pandemic so I'm just wondering if I can wear the mask."

Jones was tased and pepper-sprayed after police say he crashed his car on I-96. He had a weapon in his car and was reportedly under the influence. When police asked him for his ID, he refused, prompting police to wrestle him to the ground as he grew non-compliant.

Secretary of State visits by appointment only

All in-person transactions at the Michigan Secretary of State will now be carried at by appointment only, the department secretary announced Thursday.

Jocelyn Benson announced the new operations yesterday were partly in response to requests from residents asking to continue operating by appointment. The SOS moved to appointments only last June.

"The branch office by appointment model is working and yes, it is a new way of doing things," said Benson. "But it’s a better way of doing things."

Part of the reason for the move is that 60% of transactions are already conducted outside of a branch office, according to the release. That's up 30% from last year.

Curbing violence at Warren apartment complex

Warren Manor, an apartment complex in the city of Warren near 8 Mile and Dequindre is no stranger to crime and police visits. It's had more than a thousand 911 calls in the last year.

"You've had eight robberies, you've had 110 assaults, domestics, you've had 41 burglaries, you've had 16 weapon offenses, and over the past year and a half, we've had over 1,000 calls, 911 calls," Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said he told management over the phone.

According to Dwyer, those on the other line were surprised and had no idea. Most recently, a barricaded gunman situation occurred at the apartment. Tenants say they have trouble sleeping due to all the crime and gunfire in the area.

Those that run the apartment complex plan to work with police to reduce crime. That means more patrols and management working with attorneys to get rid of troublemakers.

Chicken wing shortage in Metro Detroit

The price that Irish Tavern in Waterford has to pay for a chicken wing is now double what it used to be, operations manager Ted Teeter said yesterday. It's causing supply chain issues for Metro Detroit eateries everywhere and across the country.

"Everyone’s gotta raise their rates. If you don’t raise your prices, you won’t be in business," said Matthew Burns with Market Place Meats in Waterford. "Wings are in the stratosphere. They’ve gone up two times. If it’s a dollar, it’s $3.50 now for the wings."

Part of the reason for the problem? A labor shortage at packing and meat plants around the country. "They can't get any help at the plants. Companies can't get drivers to distribute it," said Burns.

The price of whole chickens and breasts has also been doubling, too. However, this shortage isn't expected to last long.

What else we're watching

Here's a guide to every game. The Detroit City Football Club has released its 2021 season, which starts in May. are being encouraged to unionize by labor organizers and lawmakers. Future employees at an Amazon fulfillment center on State Fair in Detroitto unionize by labor organizers and lawmakers. dog and armed man on Wednesday. A Michigan sheriff deputy is being investigated after he shot and killed aon Wednesday. Oregon OT Penei Sewell. After months of anticipation and a regime change, the Detroit Lions finally picked their first new college recruit: As a reminder, today is the third of three walk-in days to get a vaccine at a Beaumont health clinic. No appointment is needed.

Daily Forecast

After some potential rain later this morning, the sun will be out for some mid-50s weather. Temperatures will climb to 69 tomorrow and 80 and Sunday.

American honey is radioactive from nuclear bomb test in the 1950s, researchers say

Scientists are finding traces of radioactive fallout from atomic bomb testing during the 1950s and 1960s in honey produced in the United States today.

According to a study published on March 29 in the scientific journal "Nature Communications," researchers found evidence of a radioactive isotope, cesium-137, in honey produced in the United States.

While many atomic tests occurred in western parts of the country like New Mexico and Nevada, much of the contaminated honey has been identified in the eastern U.S.

Study authors wrote that while most radiation produced by a nuclear or atomic detonation decays within several days, the longest living product of this explosion, cesium-137, has a radioactive half-life of more than 30 years.