Kayla Sedoskey murder: 6th suspect arrested after Monroe County woman found dead, wrapped in tarp

A sixth person is in custody in connection with the murder of Kayla Sedoskey, who was found wrapped in a tarp in Monroe County on March 2.

Alexander Feko, 26, of Monroe County's Detroit Beach, was arraigned Friday on three counts of accessory after the fact to a felony, and one count of tampering with evidence.

Sedoskey's body was found at the abandoned Boysville facility in Frenchtown Township.

Sierra Bemis 23, Brin Smith, 20, and Kaylyn Ramsey, 32, were previously arrested and charged with open murder and conspiracy to commit homicide.

Two other suspects were also arrested in North Carolina and are awaiting extradition to Michigan and arraignment.

Charges against more suspects are possible as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police at D/Sgt Michael Peterson at 734-242-3500.