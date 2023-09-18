Impaired driver breaks police phone, kicks MSP trooper in face, bites deputies after arrest

After an impaired driver from Clinton Township was arrested early Monday, authorities say she broke a Michigan State Police post phone, kicked a trooper in the face, and bit deputies who were booking her in jail.

The 24-year-old suspect was stopped on eastbound I-696 near Mound in Warren around 2:40 a.m. Once police determined she was impaired, she was arrested without incident.

However, once she got to the MSP post for fingerprinting, police say she became belligerent and angry. She threw a department phone on the ground, breaking it, before she refused to walk.

Once troopers for her in a patrol car to take her to the Oakland County Jail, police say she started kicking a trooper in the face, giving them a black eye. She was also kicking the patrol vehicle's windshield.

It didn't stop once she got to the jail, either. Police said the woman continued resisting them and bit two deputies who were booking her.

She is being held pending prosecutor review.

"This weekend we saw suspects attempting to injure troopers during arrests. I am proud of the troopers who used their training and experience to continue to de-escalate these incidents and keep the public and themselves safe," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw.

