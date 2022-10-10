'In Pursuit With John Walsh' to feature man wanted after Ypsilanti Township murder on Facebook Live

article

Investigation Discovery's "In Pursuit with John Walsh" will feature a suspect wanted for a murder in Ypsilanti Township during this week's episode.

Coreyon Brown will be included in the show's "15 Seconds of Shame." Walsh highlights unsolved violent crimes weekly in hopes that the suspects will be recognized and caught.

Brown, 19, is accused of shooting and killing 46-year-old Terrill Smith as he streamed himself live from outside a home in the West Willow neighborhood on June 28. Three other people were arrested in connection with the crime, but police are still looking for Brown.

Brown is 5-foot-9 inches, and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of birds on his left forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to submit tips anonymously to the In Pursuit hotline by calling or texting 1-833-3-PURSUE or online at InPursuitTips.com.

You can watch the episode, called "A Father’s Betrayal," at 9 p.m. Wednesday.