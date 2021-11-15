Inkster man accused of gunning down couple during robbery at Hamtramck apartment

An Inkster man is accused of robbing and killing a couple in Hamtramck last month.

Rayquan Ralph Young, 24, is charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of armed robbery, and four counts of felony firearm in connection with the Oct. 27 murder of Khalileo Anderson, 26, and Deangelique Thomas, 25.

Young is accused of robbing and shooting the victims inside Anderson's Hamtramck apartment just after 9 p.m. Young fled the scene and was arrested Nov. 9.

Anderson's family said the victims were dating. Anderson's cousin found their bodies when she went to the apartment to check on them the next day.

Young is due back in court for a probable cause conference Nov. 23.