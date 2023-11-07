Man who pleaded to kidnapping, murdering Detroit nurse Patrice Wilson to be sentenced

Patrice Wilson was a 29-year-old nurse at Detroit Medical Center who left her job on the morning of May 13 when she was kidnapped and later found murdered in her own car. On Tuesday, the man who disguised himself in a wig, hat, and glasses before the kidnapping will be sentenced for her murder.

Jamere Miller pleaded guilty a month ago to the May murder of Wilson and, as part of the plea deal, will be sentenced to between 36 and 60 years in prison.

Miller was set to be sentenced around 9 a.m. on Tuesday but it was pushed back until after noon.

Miller has admitted to killing the young nurse and said he disguised himself while waiting in the parking lot of the hospital as she ended her shift that morning. When she got into her car, Miller said he got into the back seat of the car before shooting her.

Miller then got into the driver's seat and fled the scene.

Wilson's body was later found in the rear of a car at a Novi apartment.

Why was Patrice Wilson killed?

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Wilson was ending a relationship with Miller when he murdered her.

Detroit Police oversaw the investigation, which led to evidence in Inkster, Garden City and Novi. They found her in her own car hours after Wilson went missing.

Detroit Police launched an urgent manhunt trying to find the suspect, identified as Miller.

Two days after she was murdered, Miller turned himself in, saying he was "feeling the pressure of this investigation," Detroit Police Chief James White said.

On Oct. 10, Miller pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder. He'll be sentenced Nov. 1. In exchange for his guilty plea, charges of first-degree murder, felony murder, carjacking, armed robbery, and multiple counts of felony firearm will be dismissed during the next hearing.

Miller has a long criminal history for gun and drug charges, plus assault, drunk driving, and eluding police crimes.

