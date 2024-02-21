James Crumbley due in court • Couple runs over server after bill dispute • More details after child shot

Detroit police believe the vehicle used in a drive-by shooting that injured a child is connected to suspects involved in a car theft ring and murder.

Lamara Glenn was sleeping on the couch at her aunt's house on Pennsylvania near Gratiot and I-94 early Tuesday when more than 20 bullets were fired into the home. The 11-year-old girl was struck and critically injured.

"When you are shooting 11-year-old little girls in their home, where they should have some degree of safety, that's a problem not only for the police department, that's a problem for our community," Detroit Police Chief James White said.

Police arrested four suspects, who are ages 18, 19, 20, and 23, and they expect to make a fifth arrest.

Police said they believe the suspects are connected to other crimes, including the theft of around 20 vehicles from car dealerships. One of those vehicles was used in the drive-by shooting that injured Lamara. Another one of those vehicles was connected to a 17-year-old's fatal shooting last week.

James Crumbley in court for venue change hearing

A judge will hear arguments about why James Crumbley's involuntary manslaughter case should be tried outside of Oakland County on Wednesday morning.

This hearing comes after his wife, Jennifer Crumbley, was found guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter by a jury in the county earlier this month.

Both parents faced the same charges after their son killed four students at Oxford High School in November 2021.

His lawyer argues that the publicity of the case will make it difficult to get a fair trial.

"They have been clearly convicted in the court of public opinion," lawyer Mariell Lehman wrote in a court filing.

Couple runs over server after bill dispute

A dispute at an Oakland County restaurant led to a couple leaving without fully paying and then running over their server.

The couple ate at El Camino Restaurant at 2807 Orchard Lake Rd. in Keego Harbor on Friday but left without paying the entire bill because they were upset about service and their food. As they got in their car to leave, their server ran out to confront them about paying the rest of their bill.

The server told officers the couple laughed at her and backed up to drive around her, but she placed herself in front of the car again, according to Keego Harbor police. This time, the driver struck the server and ran over her legs.

Police are now searching for the suspects, who were in a dark-colored 2005-2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with later generation wheels.

Na'Ziyah Harris search continues

New Era Detroit is helping with the search for missing 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris.

The girl was last seen getting off her school bus on Detroit's east side Jan. 9. Police with the Detroit Public Schools Community District were originally handling the case, but the Detroit Police Department took over last week after hearing information that concerned them.

Near Era's leader, Zeek Williams, said he is hearing about more children going missing nearly every week.

"The fact that we are not getting that information in a timely fashion, enough to make a real effort in bringing kids home, is an extreme problem," he said. "And I know we got the resources – whether it’s on a city level, or a state level, or a federal – to make sure that we are doing a bit more."

Police sources say foul play is a serious concern when it comes to Na'Ziyah’s disappearance.

"We hate that we're so far behind the ball when it comes to really putting in the real search – being that this is something that happened so long ago," Williams said. "That’s another thing of ours that we really want to focus in on."

New safe storage gun laws lead to first charges

A Flint gun owner has been charged under Michigan's new safe storage laws after a 2-year-old child got hold of his weapon and shot herself.

Authorities say Michael Tolbert's daughter shot herself in the head with his unsecured gun on Feb. 14. She remains in critical condition.

Tolbert is now facing multiple charges, including a violation of safe storage laws that just went into effect this month.

"This is the first case in Michigan where the individual has been charged with violating firearm safe storage law. The law went into effect one week ago today. This incident occurred the very next day," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

Inside the home, police found two guns on the bed, and a child-sized chair next to it. Both a revolver - the gun that was fired, and a semiautomatic pistol, were both loaded on the bed. Officers executing a search warrant also found a bullet hole in the ceiling as well as blood and brain matter in the bedroom.

Michigan Sen. Kristen McDonald Rivet who helped author the law, spoke about the significance of the case.

"I did not ever dream that within days of the law going into effect that we would need it - but here we are," she said. "I am hoping that with these prosecutions and as we raise awareness of safe storage that we will need to use this less and less."

Highs will climb to the mid to high 50s today.

Travis Kelce donates $100K to Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting victims

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce donated $100,000 to help with the medical expenses of two little girls who were shot last week right after the team's Super Bowl victory parade.

According to the family's GoFundMe page, Reyes said their two daughters were "celebrating with many members of their family when they were senselessly injured."

In addition to medical expenses, leftover donations will be given to the girls' college funds.

Kelce made two $50,000 donations through his foundation 87 & Running.

Read more here.