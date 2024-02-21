James Crumbley wants Oxford shooting trial moved out of Oakland County

James Crumbley, the father of the Oxford High School shooter, will be in court Wednesday as he attempts to get his trial moved out of Oakland County.

He is due in court at 11 a.m. Watch the motion hearing live above.

The change of venue request comes after his wife, Jennifer Crumbley, was convicted of four counts of involuntary manslaughter by an Oakland County jury earlier this month. James is facing the same charges stemming from the Nov. 30, 2021 school shooting.

His lawyer argues that the publicity of the case will make it difficult to get a fair trial.

"They have been clearly convicted in the court of public opinion," lawyer Mariell Lehman wrote in a court filing.

It is unusual in Michigan to change the location of a trial or to bring in jurors from another county.

Jury selection for James begins March 5. Unless Judge Cheryl Matthews, the same judge who presided over Jennifer's case, approves the change of venue request, his jury will be selected from a pool of county residents.

James has been accused of buying the gun his then-15-year-old son used in the shooting that left four teens dead. His son is now in prison after pleading guilty to all charges against him and being sentenced to life without parole.

If Jennifer hadn't been convicted, James might have been offered a plea deal. With her conviction, a plea deal chance is likely gone.

What did Jennifer Crumbley’s trial tell us about James?

During Jennifer Crumbley’s testimony, she repeatedly stated that she didn’t care for handling guns and that she would leave her husband in charge of securing the firearm they had in the house.

His role in making a weapon available to the school shooter may be more heavily scrutinized.

It’s not known yet if James Crumbley will testify as did Jennifer.

In terms of the outcome, "Any time you separate defendants, the second party to go is paying very close, close attention to the outcome," Jamie White, a trial attorney in Michigan, told LiveNOW from FOX .

A verdict was reached in Jennifer Crumbley's trial on Feb. 6, after about a day and a half of jury deliberations. They found her guilty on four counts of involuntary manslaughter.



"As far as strategy is concerned, if I'm Mr. Crumbley's lawyer - I'm on the phone tomorrow, trying to work out the best deal I can for him because I think the tone has been set as to how this community aligns this behavior, or lack of behavior," White said after the verdict was reached. "The stage has been set for him and if I am his attorney I am taking the risk away and trying to get the best deal possible."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.