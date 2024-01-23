Jennifer Crumbley trial: Oxford High School shooter named on witness list

article

Jennifer Crumbley's trial starts Tuesday, Jan. 23 for her alleged role in the Oxford High School shooting that ended with the murder of four students. Her son, the shooter who pleaded guilty to the four murders, has been called as a witness to testify – but his state-appointed defenders are fighting that.

The shooter, whose name we are no longer using, was sentenced to life in prison without parole in December – a month before both of his parents, James and Jennifer, are set for trial.

Jennifer's trial starts Tuesday with jury selection – a process which is expected to take several days.

Both James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested in early December 2021 when they were found in the basement of an art studio in Detroit after a chaotic week when they were believed to have gone on the run from charges. Their son had been arrested the same day as the shooting.

He admitted to the shooting in October 2022, when he pleaded guilty to murdering Hana St. Juliana, 14, Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17.

The witness list was published in the Oakland County courtroom last week with the Crumbley's son listed as a potential witness who would be called to testify.

However, the State Appellate Defender Office (SADO), has been assigned to his case and argues that, because of his ongoing appeal, they are advising him to remain silent if he's called to testify.

SADO argues that its attorneys have not had the chance to speak with their client, who is currently appealing his sentence of life without parole.

"Given (his) ongoing appeal and the substantial overlap in the subject matter in these three cases, we will advise (him) to invoke his right to remain silent, should he be called to testify in either pending trial," SADO said in its court paperwork seeking to block the testimony.

