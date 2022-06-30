Jewell Jones to appear in Livingston County court for probation violation Thursday

Jewell Jones will appear before a Livingston County judge Thursday morning for a probation violation hearing.

It's the latest development amid the Inkster lawmaker's continuous battles within the legal system that appeared to have been settled when the 27-year-old was sentenced to probation and community service following a drunken driving arrest in 2021.

It's unclear what Jones' did to prompt the hearing. FOX 2 will stream the meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.

Jones was required to avoid all alcohol and drugs as part of a plea agreement he accepted in March. He was also required to commit to 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated, reckless driving, resisting arrest, and being possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

The legal saga for Jones was rife with bond violations and additional charges after he was arrested along I-96 when he lost control of the vehicle he had been driving.

At one point, he tried bringing a handcuff key into a jail cell by taping it to his foot.