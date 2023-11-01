Jonathan Welch, man who murdered parents and ex while out on bond, sentenced to prison

article

A Harper Woods man who murdered four people, including his parents and an ex-girlfriend last year, learned his sentence Wednesday.

Jonathan Welch was sentenced to 20-40 years in prison for one count of second-degree murder and 45-70 years for three counts of second-degree murder. He pleaded guilty to the murders, leading to the dismissal of other charges he was facing, including numerous weapons and assault charges.

These sentences will be served concurrently, along with a sentence Welch is currently serving in prison.

Related article

Welch was sentenced last summer to up to 30 years in prison after he was convicted of first-degree home invasion and torture. These charges came from a violent attack against his ex-girlfriend Zlayiah Frazer in June 2022.

Frazier survived the attack but was killed by Welch a few weeks later while he was out on bond.

"I tried so hard to keep this monster away from my daughter for years, yet I failed," Frazier's mother Tina Harris said during a victim impact statement.

He also killed his stepfather Robert Bray Jr. and stabbed his mother Flossie Nicole Bray, who died days after the stabbing.

"It hurts because we let him in, and he took something away from us that we can't get back," said Larontay Welton, Robert Bray's grandson.

Welch was facing three counts of murder charges after those crimes. While the case was proceeding, another murder charge was brought against him when police learned he killed another woman, Natayla Morse, in early June 2022, before he was arrested for attacking Frazier.