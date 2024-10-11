VP candidate Tim Walz campaigning in Macomb County today

The Brief Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz will visit Macomb County for the first time Friday. He is expected to discuss job growth and manufacturing investments. His visit comes on the heels of visits by Republican candidates Donald Trump and JD Vance.



Vice presidential hopeful Tim Walz is visiting Michigan on Friday for a campaign event in Macomb County.

Walz is expected to speak about the manufacturing investments Kamala Harris' administration plans to make to benefit Michigan and the country.

He is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. Watch live above.

Walz, the governor of Minnesota, has visited Michigan several times, both before and after accepting the VP nomination in August.

Michigan has been a busy spot for candidates, especially this week. Both Former President Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance were in the state this week as the election closes in. Walz was last in the state on Sept. 28 when he appeared at the Michigan vs. Minnesota football game in Ann Arbor.

Friday's campaign stop will be the first visit to Macomb County for Walz, who previously campaigned solo in Grand Rapids and East Lansing, in addition to Ann Arbor. He also visited Harbor Springs for debate prep before sparring with Vance on Oct. 1.

This week's visits and any future visits come as Michigan voters have already begun casting their ballots. Absentee ballots started heading out to voters in late September, and early voting starts soon.