Lake Erie Metropark pool won't open this season due to needed repairs

The pool at Lake Erie Metropark, which was scheduled to open this week, will not be opening this season.

While performing final operations and tests, a section of the finish on the inside of the pool walls failed and left sharp edges. The pool will need to be drained for repairs.

Other metropark pools will still be open this summer, including the ones at Willow and Lake St. Clair metroparks. The Turtle Cove Family Aquatic Center at Lower Huron Metropark and splash pads at Kensington, Indian Springs, and Lake St. Clair metroparks will also be open this summer.

