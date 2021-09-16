'Munsters' actor Butch Patrick plans visit to St. Clair Shores park for family night event

article

"Munsters" actor Butch Patrick will help kick off the Halloween season next month in St. Clair Shores.

Patrick, who played Eddie Munster on the 1960s show "The Munsters" will be at Family Night at Veterans Memorial Park on Oct. 1.

The film "Munster, Go Home!" will be shown and the Munster Koach car will be there. Patrick will do photos, meet-and-greets, and sign autographs.

Food and refreshments will also be available. Twenty-five percent of proceeds will be donated to the St. Clair Shores Goodfellows.

No park pass is required to enter the park for the event. It begins at 7 p.m. Be sure to bring a chair.

Patrick was in the area earlier this year for the St. Clair Shores Memorial Day Parade and made a stop at a Harrison Township ice cream shop, as well.