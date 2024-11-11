Lions rally late to win • Veterans Day freebies • Construction zone speeding cameras could be coming

After a game that included five Jared Goff interception throws in the first three quarters, the Lions rallied late to defeat the Texans on Sunday.

Amon-Ra St. Brown caught a 9-yard touchdown to open the scoring, and then Jake Bates kicked a 58-yard field goal to tie the game with 5:01 left to play. After a defensive stand and a missed field goal by the Texans, the Lions drove down to get Bates a chance to win it.

He remained perfect for the season. Both of his long field goals were mere inches inside the goal posts, first on the right side, then on the left, leading Detroit to a 26-23 win.

Bates was given the game ball by head coach Dan Campbell for the second time this season.

"I just felt good about it. I just felt like he was gonna make it," Campbell said. "He stepped up and nailed it. It was great."

1 killed, 2 wounded in weekend drive-by shooting

Detroit police are searching for the people responsible after three victims were shot Sunday.

According to police, the victims were sitting in a car in the 15000 block of Mayfield around 2 p.m. when two vehicles drove by and someone started shooting from both of those vehicles.

A 43-year-old man was killed, while a 60-year-old man was critically injured, and a 21-year-old man was wounded but stable.

As of Sunday night, police were reviewing security video from nearby homes as they worked to get a description of the vehicles involved.

"This is a very unfortunate situation," DPD Major Crimes Commander Rebecca McKay said. "That's what happens when guns get into the hands of people who shouldn't have guns."

Freebies for veterans today

In celebration of Veterans Day, dozens of companies are offering freebies for those who have served today.

For instance, Emagine Theatres is giving veterans and active servicemembers tickets to one movie for free. They just need to show their military ID or discharge paperwork to get this deal.

Also, Huron-Clinton Metroparks are free for vets on Monday.

If you're hungry, there's plenty of restaurants giving veterans free meals today, too.

From fast food like McDonald's and White Castle to local spots like Blind Owl, veterans can get free food all day.

Check out the full list of food freebies here.

In addition to freebies just for vets, all people can access National Parks on Monday in celebration of Veterans Day.

Construction zone speeding cameras could be coming

Cameras that automatically send tickets to people speeding in construction zones could be coming to Michigan.

The Senate voted Thursday to approve the addition of these cameras on roads where crews are working.

Under the bills, if drivers are flagged going 10 mph or more over the speed limit, they will first get a warning. If they are caught speeding in a work zone again, a ticket would then be mailed to the vehicle owner's residence.

The "yes" vote from the Senate came the day after a construction worker was fatally struck while working on I-75 in Detroit.

According to data from the state, there were 8,017 crashes in work zones in 2023, an 8% increase from the year prior. Of those crashes, 24 people were killed.

The bills now head back to the House for final approval before it heads to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk.

DTE gas rate hike approved

The Michigan Public Service Commission approved a $113,788,000 rate increase for DTE gas customers last week.

DTE filed a request in January to raise rates by $266 million, with $106 million already reflected in rates from a previously approved infrastructure surcharge, for a net increase of $160 million. According to the MPSC, the company said the extra money will be used to fund infrastructure improvement and modernize natural gas transmission and distribution systems.

The rate increase will begin Nov. 21.

According to the MPSC, the average household getting their gas from DTE will see their bills increase by about $1.98 a month as a result of the recent approval.

In addition to that increase, customers will start seeing an Infrastructure Recovery Mechanism (IRM) surcharge on their bills that will cost about 66 cents. That surcharge will increase annually until 2029, when the average increase will be a total of $6.28.

Daily Forecast

Today will be breezy but comfortable ahead of a cold front.

Tuskegee University Homecoming Week shooting leaves 1 dead, 16 injured

A Homecoming Week shooting at Tuskegee University in Alabama left one person dead and 16 others injured, 12 of them by gunfire, school officials said.

An arrest was announced hours later on Sunday.

The shooting occurred on campus and happened as the historically Black university's 100th Homecoming Week was winding down. The victim of the shooting, an 18-year-old male, was not a university student, but some of those who were injured were.

Twelve people were wounded by gunfire, and four others sustained injuries not related to the gunshots, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a Sunday afternoon update.

An autopsy on the person killed was planned at the state's forensic center in Montgomery, Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley told The Associated Press on Sunday. The city's police chief, Patrick Mardis, said the injured included a female student who was shot in the stomach and a male student who was shot in the arm.