LIVE UPDATES: Election Day in Michigan

A historic number of Michigan voters have already cast their votes and more are making their voices heard during the 2020 General Election on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to early voting data from the Michigan Secretary of State, 2.9 million residents submitted their vote for the general election day by Monday morning.

While estimates from Secretary Jocelyn Benson put Michigan's forecasted total vote at around 5 million, residents won't know for several days just how many people will cast their ballot.

A review of election data provided by the Secretary of State by FOX 2 shows early vote totals in Oakland and Wayne County nearing 500,000 as of Nov. 2 - the two highest totals of any in the state.

Here is a breakdown of early voting totals in Metro Detroit counties:

Wayne County - 497,793

Oakland County - 463,476

Macomb County - 253,168

Washtenaw County - 145,971

Monroe County - 41,528

St. Clair County - 42,757

Livingston County - 69,800

Both the state department and the state legislature have taken steps to account for what was already expected to be a higher turnout among absentee voters. Due to COVID-19, election officials spent much of the summer promoting mail-in ballots as an alternative to voting in person.

The state legislature also passed a temporary law allowing for absentee ballots to be processed and prepared for counting a day earlier - a process that began at 10 a.m. Monday.