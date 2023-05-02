Livonia man charged in connection with multi-city chase that ended at Motor City Casino

article

A Livonia man was arraigned Tuesday on charges stemming from a chase over the weekend.

Astrit Rasi, 35, is accused of fleeing police in a Chrysler 300 in Warren early Sunday.

Warren police and Michigan State Police eventually terminated the chase. MSP's helicopter, Trooper 2, followed the car to the area of Hawthorne Drive and Wayne Road in Romulus. An MSP sergeant saw the car in a subdivision and tried to stop it, but the driver fled. Police said the sergeant did not chase the car, but Trooper 2 continued to follow the 300.

The car was followed to the parking garage of Motor City Casino, where police found it abandoned.

Then, police say they spotted the two suspects walking along the street outside the garage. One suspect ran but was caught a short distance away. Police reviewed surveillance footage to confirm that the two people in custody were the ones in the car.

Rasi was charged with fleeing and eluding. His bond was set at $100,000/10%.