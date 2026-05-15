Livonia neighborhood on edge after hazmat suited suspect appears at second home

The Brief A man who allegedly attempted to enter a Livonia home has now been spotted for a second time. The second time the hazmat suspect appeared was at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday in broad daylight.



A man dressed in a hazmat suit allegedly attempting to enter a Livonia home has now been spotted for a second time in two days.

Livonia Police confirmed with FOX 2 he struck the same neighborhood again Thursday afternoon.

The people who live in this neighborhood near 6 Mile and Newburgh are shaken up.

Big picture view:

The second time the hazmat suspect appeared was at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday in broad daylight. The man was spotted by a homeowner, confronted, and police and neighbors both say the suspect yelled he would shoot the homeowner before fleeing and using a chair to leap back over a wall into a parking lot and escape for a second time.

The first incident happened a little deeper into the subdivision, where in that video people could see the suspect casing her house.

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"Now hearing if this is the same individual, hearing that he has now threatened he will shoot somebody," said the homeowner. "It’s either he’s scared somebody else will fight back or he’s going to escalate and somebody is going to really get hurt if he isn’t caught soon. Selfishly, I was a little relieved that I wasn’t home. That was obviously a fear — like, I saw you and stood in front of you, and you heard me call the police and told them to come get you."

What's next:

Police are actively investigating the case, and neighbors say both times they had very quick response times.

If you have any information, give Livonia police a call.

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