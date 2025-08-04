London Thomas murder: Mother of teen's boyfriend in court for lying to police

The Brief Charla Pendergrass, the mother of London Thomas' boyfriend, is accused of lying to police during the girl's disappearance and murder investigation. Thomas was found dead in Southfield after she was reported missing out of Inkster in April. Pendergrass allegedly told police she saw Thomas leave the Inkster home alive, a statement investigators say is not true.



A woman accused of lying to police after her son's girlfriend, 17-year-old London Thomas, was found dead in Southfield is due in court Monday.

Charla Rashida Pendergrass, 48, is charged with lying to a peace officer for comments she made to police after the teen's suspected murder earlier this year.

Watch Pendergrass' preliminary exam live above. It is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.

The backstory:

Thomas was last seen on April 5 when her sister dropped her off at her 23-year-old boyfriend's Inkster home. On April 26, her body was found in Southfield.

After Thomas' body was discovered, Pendergrass, 48, and another unnamed person were arrested. The unnamed person, who Michigan State Police previously said was still a suspect, was released, while Pendergrass was charged with lying to police. Pendergrass allegedly told an investigator that she saw Thomas leave the Inkster home where she was last seen on April 5, a fact that authorities say was a lie.

Charla Rashida Pendergrass

Authorities say phone records and video confirm that she lied to investigators.

Her bond was set at $50,000 cash/surety, and she remains in custody at the Wayne County Jail.

Dig deeper:

Thomas' boyfriend was considered a person of interest in the teen's disappearance and murder. However, he has not been taken into custody, and police have not provided an update on the investigation.