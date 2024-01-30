Mac Saturn cancels tour amid detained ex-member's child porn charges

article

An up-and-coming Detroit rock band has canceled its tour on the heels of child porn charges for a now, ex-member of the group.

The decision comes amid troubling charges for Mac Saturn's former keyboardist, as Evan Mercer is facing numerous federal charges for child pornography. Mac Saturn announced late Monday that it was canceling its North America tour spanning 35 cities and ending back in Michigan on March 17 in Grand Rapids.

"In our darkest hour, we remain dedicated to creating music and spaces for people to celebrate life as safely and respectfully as possible," said the band in a social media post. "In light of this, we have made the difficult decision to end our tour effective immediately."

Judge David Grand ruled on Monday that Mercer, 27, be detained until his Feb. 9 preliminary examination. Grand said Mercer's actions show him to be an extreme danger to the community.

"In addition to the presumption of detention that applies to the instant charges, the nature and circumstances of the offenses charged are disturbing and strongly favor detention," he wrote.

News of the charges emerged last Friday, the same day Mac Saturn was kicking off the tour with a show at the Fillmore downtown. The show went on as scheduled, as did a Saturday show in Cleveland.

The band, known for its bluesy rock and 1970s sound, shared the announcement online last night. It said that it will be donating to The Joyful Heart Foundation, which serves survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse.

"To fans, friends, and partners of Mac Saturn:



"Friday was a paralyzing day and something that none of us could have ever prepared ourselves for. We have taken a few days to process and come to you with this message from our hearts.



"First and most importantly, we want to extend our deepest and most profound sympathies, not only to the victims of the shocking and appalling behavior that our former band member Evan Mercer has been accused of but to anyone who has ever been a victim of such heinous and inexcusable crimes. We stand with all those who have been affected and are steadfast in our belief that anyone who has committed such atrocities should be held accountable to the absolute fullest extent of the law.



"We also apologize for the hurt and confusion this has caused all of you over the last several days. We are beyond embarrassed that we put trust in someone who could do this.



"In our darkest hour, we remain dedicated to creating music and spaces for people to celebrate life as safely and respectfully as possible. In light of this, we have made the difficult decision to end our tour effective immediately and will be making a donation to the Joyful Heart Foundation to help ensure victims and survivors have access to resources and treatment in the future."

The statement, posted on Instagram, was signed by band members Carson Macc, Mike Moody, Angelo Coppola, and Nick Barone.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JULY 3: Evan Mercer of Mac Saturn performs at Revolution Live on July 3, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

The investigation began in September 2023 when Mercer's ex-girlfriend alerted Ferndale police after finding screenshots of Mercer allegedly masturbating with children on the website Omegle. The photos were available because Mercer's cell phone was linked to her laptop when they lived together.

On Sept. 27, 2023, Mercer was interviewed by Ferndale police and admitted to taking part in the incidents.

Mercer told investigators he was depressed during the pandemic and began to use Omegle. Mercer had his microphone off while on Omegle, but he did communicate on Omegle by typing. Mercer took the screenshots sent to him by Witness 1 with his computer.

Investigators say they found 15 child sexually abusive material images on the phone showing prepubescent minors and minors involved in sexual activity.