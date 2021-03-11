WATCH: Macomb County prosecutor maps out nursing home reporting protocol

The Macomb County prosecutor is ramping up operations that will look into Michigan's nursing home policy during the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.

Prosecutor Pete Lucido will be announcing a county-wide law enforcement protocol that will invite anyone with complaints regarding the policy to submit them to the department for investigation. FOX 2 will stream the press conference onsite at 12 p.m.

Michigan's nursing home policy last year, which was ordered by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, transformed the care facilities in coronavirus hubs where the state would move patients infected with the virus to.

The policy, which Whitmer said came from CDC guidance last year, drew swift bipartisan criticism for potentially endangering elderly residents by exposing them to already-infected individuals.

GOP lawmakers have repeatedly called for further investigation into the policy's implementation. Lucido, a Republican and former lawmaker, plans to walk residents through how they can file a wrongful death complaint.

RELATED: State Republicans want Whitmer investigated for senior facility restrictions, COVID-19 deaths

Advertisement

The county prosecutor has indicated an interest in building a criminal case against the governor over the move and if anyone died as a result.

Nursing homes were some of the deadliest places for COVID-19 infections during the onset of the pandemic, killing tens of thousands of elderly patients unable to fight off the virus.

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido

High profile stories out of New York state have landed its own governor in hot water as well after evidence showed the administration had lied about how many deaths occurred in nursing homes.

Whitmer's office has chastized the language used by Lucido, calling them "shameful political attacks"