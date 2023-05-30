Making Detroit gas stations safer • Cracking down on Woodward's noisy drivers • Motorcyclist killed in crash

Gas stations in Detroit could soon be required to train their clerks to de-escalate situations in an effort to curb violence and keep customers safe.

Potential ordinances targeted gas stations will be the subject of a Detroit City Council consideration Tuesday when leaders meet to discuss whether companies that own the local fueling spots should prepare their clerks for certain situations that can spiral out of control.

The example top of mind for many in Detroit is the triple shooting at a Mobile gas station on McNichols near the Lodge on May 6. A clerk locked the door from the inside to prevent a customer from leaving after a dispute over a small purchase.

The customer turned irate before he opened fire inside the store, killing one Hamtramck man and injuring two others.

The clerk, who has since been charged with involuntary manslaughter essentially trapped people inside the store when he locked the door from behind the counter. He was behind bullet-proof glass and was not injured.

The 37-year-old gunman was charged with murder.

In addition to better training for clerks, the council is also weighing whether gas stations should have their licenses revoked or suspended for failing to train a clerk who jeopardizes the safety of his customers.

Activists support the measures, and say the council could even go further and include locking gas stations from the inside after 11 p.m.

The council will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Noise on Woodward could be policed

Things are already pretty noisy along the Woodward corridor in Oakland County. Many who live and work along the road are hoping that 2023 is the year that authorities are able to curb the noise from the cars and motorcycles.

The sounds of an engine reving and tires squealing is ubiquitous on M-1. But it's not all good news for people like Bill Anderson from Royal Oak. He knows it will be several months of this.

"From this weekend till you know, it starts to get cold out, it gets pretty bad," Anderson said. "We’ve had numerous neighbors call and complain to the City of Royal Oak and they just never ever - it just doesn’t stop."

Police are hearing the complaints. Several police agencies along Woodward have added more cops to patrol traffic with some officers working overtime on weekends. There have been similar efforts before, and Ferndale City Councilwoman Laura Mikulski says Mayors of Woodward towns are teaming up again.

Motorcyclist killed after truck turns in front of him

A motorcyclist was killed at a notorious intersection in northern Oakland County when a pickup truck turned in front of them, causing a crash. Michigan State Police responded around 10 a.m. on Memorial Day when the dispatch center received calls of a two-vehicle crash in Holly Township.

The incident happened at Holly Road and Belford, which is near Baldwin Lake and west of I-75.

Preliminary information from state police found a 2002 Chevy pickup truck was heading southbound on Holly Road before making a left turn. At the same time, a 53-year-old man traveling on a 2002 Honda motorcycle was driving northbound on Holly Road.

As he approached the intersection at Belford, the truck turned in front of the motorcycle, causing a crash. Police said the motorcyclist wasn't wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Woman killed, 6 hospitalized in crash that sends car into building and starts fire

One woman was killed early Monday morning when police said two cars collided on Detroit's west side, sending one car into a nearby building and igniting a fire. Detroit emergency crews were called to the terrible crash near Grand River and Southfield around 1:20 on Memorial Day.

According to officials, two cars initially collided and one of the cars flew into a nearby building where it caught fire.

A woman in her 20s died but it's not known if she was in the car or inside the building. Authorities said six people were hospitalized. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Heavy construction equipment was brought in to remove the car from inside the building. After the crash, the building had to be demolished due to the damage. The second car involved in the crash did not stop at the scene and police are still investigating. The other six involved are expected to survive.

Royal Oak pays tribute to fallen heroes on Memorial Day

In a solemn commemoration of Memorial Day, the city of Royal Oak honored the brave military service members who made the ultimate sacrifice while defending our nation. Throughout Metro Detroit, parades and ceremonies have filled the day, uniting communities in remembrance and gratitude.

The spirit of patriotism echoes through the streets of towns and cities across America, where every drumbeat, flag wave, and cheer resonates with reverence for those we remember on this Memorial Day.

"I sometimes wonder what the ones that didn't come back would think about the world they fought for. I think some would be pleased, while others might be disappointed," Veteran Mark Reed said.

On this Memorial Day, Royal Oak and communities nationwide come together to pay homage to the fallen heroes who selflessly sacrificed their lives in service to our country.

Daily Forecast

It's going to be another hot one Tuesday with temperatures reaching the high 80s. That's likely to be the case for the rest of the week and into next week with some 90-degree days expected. Notably, no rain is in the forecast until next Monday.

What else we're watching

The attorney general plans to announce charges Dina large-scale organized retail crime investigation Tuesday. Dana Nessel will speak at 9:30 a.m. The Clinton River Watershed Council is teaming up with EGLE to plant nearly 1,000 native plants to help treat tens of thousands of gallons of water from rain events. The join effort will go on in Centerline. Police confirmed a John Doe was leaving a gathering when shots were fired in the area and the victim was struck around 1:15 a.m. It happened at W. McNichols and Asbury Park. With an agreement on the debt ceiling now locked in by the White House and House Republicans, lawmakers will now need to be convinced of the deal. President Joe Biden has said he "Feels good" about the negotiated budge. The Detroit Grand Prix is only days away. With several races expected this weekend, there will be a lot of fun to be had. Check out FOX 2's coverage of everything you need to know before heading downtown.

See some of the 5,000 new species found in planned mining zone of the deep Pacific

Researchers say they have identified more than 5,000 new deep-sea species living in a planned mining zone of the Pacific Ocean.

The study’s lead author is Muriel Rabone, a deep-sea ecologist at the Natural History Museum in London. She, along with eight others, published their findings from the Clarion-Clipperton Zone on Thursday in the Current Biology journal.

The CCZ is a vast 2.3 million square-mile region located between Hawaii, Kiribati and Mexico in the central and eastern Pacific. It is regulated by the International Seabed Authority.

See the images here.