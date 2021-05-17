Man accused of murdering 2 people days before killing Detroit police officer

A man accused of killing a Detroit police officer has been charged with two murders that happened just days before the shooting.

Jujuan Parks, 30, was charged with shooting and killing Officer Rasheen McClain on Nov. 20, 2019.

On Monday, he was charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting at a home in the 10620 block of Devine Street in Detroit that left Nathaniel Loyd, 34, dead on Nov. 17, 2019.

Parks was also charged with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a weapon, and second-degree felony firearm after he allegedly killed Dontez Lavarr Calhoun, 31, on Nov. 18, 2019.

He is also facing a felon in possession charge and a second-degree felony firearm charge after he allegedly shot through the front window of a home in the 20040 block of Wyoming Avenue on Oct. 30, 2019.

Parks is currently awaiting an Aug. 30 jury trial for McClain's murder.

Detroit police said McClain and Officer Phillipe Batoum-Bisse were shot inside a home on Detroit's west side. Parks allegedly shot McClain in the neck and Batoum-Bisse in the ankle with a high-powered rifle.

Parks was charged with first-degree premeditated murder, murder of a police officer, three counts of assault with intent to murder, resisting and obstructing police causing death, discharge of a weapon in a building causing death, discharge of a weapon in a building causing serious impairment, felon in possession of a firearm, and eight counts of felony firearm after the shooting that killed McClain.