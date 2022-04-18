Man accused of trying to kill former boss in Riverview

article

A man is facing charges after police say he tried to kill his ex-boss at a Riverview business Thursday morning.

Nathan Scott Bottrell, 32, is accused of shooting the owner of a business in the 11000 block of Longsdorf Avenue.

Related: Man accused of holding ex-girlfriend, friend hostage after assaulting them

The shooting happened across the street from a school bus garage. Since buses could not leave as police searched for a suspect, classes were delayed at Riverview Community High School and Memorial Elementary School.

Advertisement

Bottrell is charged with one count of aggravated assault with intent to commit murder, one count of assault with great bodily harm less than murder, one count of felonious assault, and three counts of felony firearm.