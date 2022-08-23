Man charged after police chase in stolen SUV ends with crash in Detroit

article

A man is facing charges after leading Southfield police on a chase in a stolen SUV on Sunday.

Michael William Styles is charged with receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, third-degree fleeing and eluding, and fourth-degree fleeing and eluding.

Southfield police tried to stop Styles around 7:30 p.m. Sunday while responding to a call that appeared to be a kidnapping. Styles ran, from Shiawassee Village condos, down Eight Mile and then the Southfield freeway ---ending on Ashton south of Six Mile in Detroit’s North Rosedale Park neighborhood when he lost control and crashed into a tree.

Styles and the woman fled. They were both found hiding in garbage cans.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said it could have been some kind of domestic dispute. The woman would not tell officers if she had been abducted or what was going on.

Styles was arraigned Tuesday. He was given a $10,000 cash/surety bond.